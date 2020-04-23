Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,020. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

