Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Triton International makes up 2.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Triton International worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 22,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,949. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. Triton International’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

