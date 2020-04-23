Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,969 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 850,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

