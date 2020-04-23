Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 7,600 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CIT Group by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIT Group by 1,785.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,289. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

