Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 1,910,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

