Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 11,622,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,287,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

