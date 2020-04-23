Barnett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 2.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSMM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

