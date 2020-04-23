Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $4,272,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

ITW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 923,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.