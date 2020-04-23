Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $8,035,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 1,222,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,572. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.15%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.