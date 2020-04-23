Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 316,398 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 271,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

