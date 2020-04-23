Bela (BELA) Market Cap Hits $38,090.80

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 98.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bela has a market capitalization of $38,090.80 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00575050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,097,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,550,701 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.