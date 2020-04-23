BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 428,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,717. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,896,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

