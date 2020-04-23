Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

