Billing Services Group (LON:BILL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 556636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 73.83%. This is an increase from Billing Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

