BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 16,480,190 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $494.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

