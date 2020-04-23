Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 9,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.