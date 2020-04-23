Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE BX traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 5,954,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

