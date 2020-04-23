Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 73,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

