Blockpass Market Cap Reaches $146,998.66 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $146,998.66 and approximately $4,794.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

