Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $7.95. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 3,342,955 shares.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The stock has a market cap of $846.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

