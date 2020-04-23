BMO Capital Markets Trims Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Target Price to $5.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,355,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.