Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.64

News headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 25,758,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average is $297.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

