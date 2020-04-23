Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.45 and last traded at $135.83, approximately 13,830,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 42,536,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

