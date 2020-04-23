Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

CBU traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,346. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 139,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 123,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

