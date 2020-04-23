boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BHHOF traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-30 year old men and women. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Miss Pap brands.

