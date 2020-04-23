Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Booking worth $146,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,355.00. 355,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,329. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,397.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,820.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

