Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,357.80. 24,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,300. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,390.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

