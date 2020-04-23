Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $489.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $480.00 to $489.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.60. 41,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,245. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $270.31 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,998 shares of company stock worth $19,378,307. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

