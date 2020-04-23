BP (NYSE:BP) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 14,553,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,294,168. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

