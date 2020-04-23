Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,737. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

