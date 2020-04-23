Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,737. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

