Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,737. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
