Brandywine Realty Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 149,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,737. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

