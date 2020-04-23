Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Receives GBX 85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.80 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 4,707,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

