Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 5,714,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 58,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.