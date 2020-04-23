Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 5,714,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 58,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
