Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.41. Brinker International shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 125,409 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 206.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18,418.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 162.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,483 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

