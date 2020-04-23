Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 289,749 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $153,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,080,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

