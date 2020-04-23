Brokerages Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,245. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

