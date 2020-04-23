Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $63,731,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 1,100,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,601. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

