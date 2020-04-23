Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 89,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,498,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

