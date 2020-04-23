Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.49. 79,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

