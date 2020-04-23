Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.24. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.12. 3,297,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

