Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $5.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

ACRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,677. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

