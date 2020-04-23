Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $14.21

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 133,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,361. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.91.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.