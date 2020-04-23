Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $14.21

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.21.
AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
AGTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 133,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,361. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
