Brokerages Set Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $145.18

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.76.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

BIDU traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.75. 272,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $469,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

