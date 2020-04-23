Brokerages Set Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $77.20

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.07. 15,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Black Hills by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

