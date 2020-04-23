Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $68.67

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.19.
CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
CDAY traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.75. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,227,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
