Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $68.67

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CDAY traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.75. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,227,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

