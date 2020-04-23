Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $840.12

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $847.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $95.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $882.26. 2,352,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

