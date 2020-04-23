Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $29.67

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,357. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,672. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

