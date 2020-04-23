Brokerages Set GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target at $12.42

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.10. 88,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

