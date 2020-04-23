Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $51.25

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,443,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,851 shares of company stock worth $21,147,512 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

